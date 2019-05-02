Ultra-right and anti-fascist demonstrators clash in Brno

Six people were detained and two police officers injured in clashes between ultra-right supporters and their opponents in Brno on Wednesday evening.

Around one hundred people joined the ultra-right march through the city centre while hundreds of opponents en route attempted to disrupt the rally. Hundreds of officers were out in force to keep them apart.

When they met head on the police ordered the far-right gathering to disperse. Their opponents then marched to the city centre to celebrate their victory.