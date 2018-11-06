Ukrainian deputy detained at Prague airport

Daniela Lazarová
06-11-2018
Ukrainian parliament deputy Andriy Lozovoy was detained at Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport on Monday for paying with counterfeit euro banknotes at one of the airport’s duty-free shops.

The 29-year old Ukrainian, who is deputy chair of the opposition Radical Party, was released eight hours later.

According to Lozovoy, he was a victim of currency swindlers, who gave his assistant fake cash at an exchange office in Kiev.

 
 
 
