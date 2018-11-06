Ukrainian deputy detained at Prague airport

Ukrainian parliament deputy Andriy Lozovoy was detained at Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport on Monday for paying with counterfeit euro banknotes at one of the airport’s duty-free shops.
The 29-year old Ukrainian, who is deputy chair of the opposition Radical Party, was released eight hours later.
According to Lozovoy, he was a victim of currency swindlers, who gave his assistant fake cash at an exchange office in Kiev.
