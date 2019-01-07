Ukrainian ambassador hits back at Klaus over “provocation” comment

The Ukrainian ambassador to Prague, Yevhen Perebyjnis, has hit back at a statement by former Czech president Václav Klaus, who said on Sunday that Ukraine was being goaded by Western political elites, including that of the Czech Republic, to provoke Russia. Mr. Perebyjnis asked on Twitter whether Czechoslovakia had provoked Nazi Germany to action in 1938.

Mr. Klaus said on TV Prima that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behaving cautiously and soberly and not reacting to each provocation, adding that this was fortunate. Mr. Perebyjnis asked whether Hitler too had been cautious and sober.

The Ukrainian ambassador’s comments received support from Czech MEP Jaromír Štětina and former TOP 09 leader Miroslav Kalousek.