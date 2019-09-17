Ukraine protests against visit by Czech delegation to Crimea

The Ukrainian embassy in Prague has urged the Czech authorities to denounce a visit to Russian- occupied Crimea by a Czech delegation, which negotiated the possibility of organizing tourist trips to the region.
According to the embassy this is not only a transgression against Ukrainian laws, but possibly also violates the EU sanctions against Russia.
According to Denik N the delegation included former Communist Party deputy chair Josef Skála and writer Lenka Procházková.
The embassy claims that representatives of Ukraine’s Ruthenian community in the Transcarpathian region, whom President Zeman recently received in Prague, were also involved in the talks.
Ukraine considers Ruthenians a pro-Russian colony which threatens the integrity of the country.
