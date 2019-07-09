UK singer Ed Sheeran draws 150,000 over two nights

Some 150,000 people attended two concerts by UK singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran in Prague on Sunday and Monday night, the organisers said. Tickets for the first show sold out within hours so a second one was added for the following evening. Sheeran had previously played at the city’s O2 Arena in 2015.

The biggest single concert seen in Prague saw the Rolling Stones draw a crowd of 130,000 to the city’s Strahov Stadium in 1995. The following year a Michael Jackson performance at Letná Plain was attended by 120,000 people.