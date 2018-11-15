UK police free six “enslaved” Czechs in Manchester

British police have rescued 10 potential victims of modern slavery, including six people from the Czech Republic, during a raid in Manchester last week.
The crackdown was part of a joint investigation with Czech police and saw three men arrested, Czech police informed on its website on Thursday. Two of the Czechs have already returned to their home country.
The potential victims had been forced to work up to ten hours a day at a car wash under threats of violence or punishments.
Czech PM at centre of new scandal over his son’s shocking revelations
PM's son claims he was forcibly detained in Crimea by his father’s associates
Czech folk artist’s award from Vladimir Putin sparks controversy
Camera traps shed new light on wildcat presence in Czech Republic
Czech PM at security conference: We need to speak more about Schengen, less about the euro