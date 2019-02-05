UK Czech music expert Graham Melville-Mason dies at 85

Graham Melville-Mason, a British champion of Czech classical music, died at the weekend at the age of 85, the website KlasikaPlus.cz reported. Professor Mason Melville-Mason was the only non-Czech member of the artistic board of the Prague Spring International Music Festival and headed the UK’s Dvorak Society for Czech and Slovak Music.
He learned Czech on walks with a Czech neighbour in London and spent decades researching and promoting the work of Czech composers internationally.
