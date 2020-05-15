Uherské Hradiště ‘Summer Film School’ shifted to August 7-12

One of the Czech Republic’s most-highly respected film festivals – the Summer Film School in Uherské Hradiště – has been postponed by will go ahead under strict hygienic conditions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Festival director Radana Korená announced on Friday the 46th edition will take place from August 7 to 12, two weeks later than usual. Apart from limiting seating to adhere to social-distancing rules, she said some films will be shown at a drive-in cinema, for the first time.

About 4,500 people were accredited for last year’s Summer Film School featured over 200 films, as well as concerts, debates, shows and debates. Korená said the number of festival guests and visitors from abroad who can attend this year remains uncertain.