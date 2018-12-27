U-20 ice hockey: Czechs beat Swiss 2-1 in overtime, next face Russia

Brian Kenety
27-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Czechs have won their first match in the 2019 World Junior Championship, beating the Swiss team by 2-1.

The decisive goal by David Kvasnička came just shy of a minute into overtime play.

The Czechs have a day off before taking on Russia on Friday.

The Swiss, meanwhile, on Thursday play Canada, hosts of the U-20 Ice Hockey World Cup in Vancouver.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 