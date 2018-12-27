U-20 ice hockey: Czechs beat Swiss 2-1 in overtime, next face Russia

The Czechs have won their first match in the 2019 World Junior Championship, beating the Swiss team by 2-1.
The decisive goal by David Kvasnička came just shy of a minute into overtime play.
The Czechs have a day off before taking on Russia on Friday.
The Swiss, meanwhile, on Thursday play Canada, hosts of the U-20 Ice Hockey World Cup in Vancouver.
