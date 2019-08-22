Two white storks killed by Stutox II rat poison

Two white storks found dead in the Opava region, were killed by the Stutox II rodent poison recently banned by the government, according to the results of laboratory tests conducted by the State Veterinary Institute.

The Agriculture Ministry gave farmers the green light for blanker applications of the highly toxic poison against overbred rodents earlier this month, but the government quickly reversed the decision after warnings from environmentalists regarding serious risks to other animals.

Previously it was reported that a number of pheasants and rabbits were also killed by the poison.