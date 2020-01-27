Two suspected case of Wuhan coronavirus reported in Moravia

A patient suspected of contracting the Chinese coronavirus has been brought to a hospital in the Moravian town of Kroměříž, the Czech News Agency reported on Monday.

The man, who has recently returned from China, is under observation at the town hospital’s infection ward. His blood samples are currently being tested in a special lab.

Another suspected case of coronavirus infection is reported from the region of Moravia-Silesia. The Chinese citizen, who came to the Czech Republic 11 days ago, is kept in home isolation. The fast-spreading infection, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, has killed more than 80 people in China and infected at least 3,000 globally since its discovery in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Following a Security Council meeting on Monday to discuss responses to the crisis, the Czech government announced a number of special steps in connection with the virus, focused on people arriving by air on Czech territory.