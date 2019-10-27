Broadcast Archive

Two-seater aircraft crashes near Mikulovice

Daniela Lazarová
27-10-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A small two-seater aircraft crashed on Sunday morning near the airport in Mikulovice in the Jeseník area. The plane apparently crashed from a height of about 15 metres as it was coming in to land.

Visibility was reportedly good, but there was a high wind blowing at the time of the accident.

The pilot suffered light injuries. Three fire units were called to the emergency. The cause of the accident is being investigated.

 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 