Two Prague palaces open their doors to the public

Hrzánský Palace on Hradčany Square and Lichtenštejn Palace on Prague’s Kampa will open their doors to the public on Wednesday offering guided tours on the occasion of the bank holiday.

Both historic buildings serve the Office of the Government and are normally not accessible to the public.

Both palaces have a rich and interesting history and both hosted distinguished residents and guests. The first Czechoslovak president, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk, lived in Hrzánský Palace from 1894 to 1896.

Lichtenštejn Palace has hosted Queen Elizabeth, the Spanish King Juan Carlos and his wife Sofia and Japanese Emperor Akihito with Empress Michiko.