Two more Czech sites added to UNESCO list

Two more Czech attractions have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. One is the uniquely preserved mining landscape Krušné hory – Erzgebirge for which the Czech Republic made a joint bid with Germany, the other is the national stud farm in Kladruby in Central Bohemia.

Founded in 1579, the farm is known for its Kladruber horses, one of the oldest breeds in the world. The first Czech sites to be included on the list were the historic centre of Prague, Telč and Český Krumlov in 1992. The overall number of Czech sites has now reached 14.