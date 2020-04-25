Two men die in airplane crash in Milotice

A small airplane crashed near the Moravian town of Milotice on Friday evening, killing both male passengers, the Czech News Agency reports.

A rescue team was sent to the location immediately after the crash, which occured around 6pm, but both men were dead by the time the team arrived.

The aircraft was on fire when they arrived, but it is thus far unclear whether the fire started during the flight or after impact.

A flight inspector is analysing the cause of the crash, the spokesman of the South Moravian Fire Service Filip Venclovský told the Czech News Agency.