Two men arrested in connection to Brno street shooting

Czech police have arested two men linked to a shooting in a street in Moravia's capital of Brno, which took place on Friday. Both are foreign nationals, according to police spokesperson Bohumil Malášek. The case is under investigation as disorderly conduct and a sentence should be carried out at the soonest possible opportunity.
