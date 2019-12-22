Broadcast Archive

Two men arrested in connection to Brno street shooting

Tom McEnchroe
22-12-2019
Czech police have arested two men linked to a shooting in a street in Moravia's capital of Brno, which took place on Friday. Both are foreign nationals, according to police spokesperson Bohumil Malášek. The case is under investigation as disorderly conduct and a sentence should be carried out at the soonest possible opportunity.

 
 
 
 
 
 
