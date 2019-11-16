Two hundred thousand people gather on Prague's Letná plain as anti-Babiš demonstration gets underway

Demonstrators have gathered on Prague's Letná plain to demonstrate against prime minister Andrej Babiš and his Minister of Justice Marie Benešová, calling on both to resign. According to the police there are as many as two hundred thousand participants. The demonstration, which officially began at 2pm on Saturday, is the latest in a series of protests that have been going on since April this year. Protestors suspect the Czech PM has been seeking to influence a criminal investigation into suspicions he committed EU subsidy fraud. However, the prime minister denies this and earlier this year, the criminal proceedings against him regarding an alleged case of subsidy fraud related to the Stork's Nest farm were halted by the state attorney investigating the case.

So far the largest took place on Letná in June, when, according to estimates, at least 200,000 people gathered on the plain to voice their disaproval with the prime minister and his justice minister.

The protests organisers, Million Moments for Democracy, say the demonstration is a call for aopposition parties to be more effective and that they will present a long-term vision for the movement.