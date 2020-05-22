Broadcast Archive

Two historic cottages in Czech national park burn down

Brian Kenety
22-05-2020
Two historic cottages, designated as cultural monuments, burned down in the České Švýcarsko National Park near Rynartice on Friday. Firefighters have declared a third-degree fire alarm.

Dozens of firefighters were taken by helicopter to the site, called Na Tokáni, a popular destination for tourists.

The blaze engulfed the privately owned wooden cottages built in the 1930s. A nearby former Alpine style hunting lodge and cluster of log cabins were undamaged.

 
 
 
 
