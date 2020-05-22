Two historic cottages in Czech national park burn down

Two historic cottages, designated as cultural monuments, burned down in the České Švýcarsko National Park near Rynartice on Friday. Firefighters have declared a third-degree fire alarm.

Dozens of firefighters were taken by helicopter to the site, called Na Tokáni, a popular destination for tourists.

The blaze engulfed the privately owned wooden cottages built in the 1930s. A nearby former Alpine style hunting lodge and cluster of log cabins were undamaged.