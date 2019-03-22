Two dead after helicopter crash in Náchod area

A helicopter crash near the town of Slavoňov in the north east of the country claimed two lives on Friday morning. According to the regional police spokesman Ondřej Moravčík, the police are now investigating the helicopter’s flying route and other details. The village mayor, Michal Suchánek, says that the helicopter circled high above before plunging down from the sky straight into the field.
The company which owns the helicopter, told the news server Novinky.cz that the machine was on a training flight.
