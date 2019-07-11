Two Czech tourists killed in severe storm in Greece

Six people, including two Czechs, have been killed and dozens of others injured in a fierce storm that swept across northern Greece late on Wednesday. Gale-force winds and hailstorm hit the Halkidiki region near the city of Thessaloniki, snapping trees and tearing off roofs.

The elderly Czech couple died when their caravan overturned and ripped open. Their son and grandson were taken to the hospital with injuries. A state of emergency was declared in the region with more than 100 rescue workers deployed.