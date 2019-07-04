Two Czech MEPs elected European Parliament deputy chairpersons

Two Czech MEPs have been elected deputy chairpersons of the European parliament. Dita Charanzová (44) of the ANO party is a member of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe political group. Before being elected to the European Parliament in 2014 as an independent, she worked in the Czech diplomatic service for over a decade. In the past election term, she was a deputy chairwoman of the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection.
Marcel Kolaja is a newcomer to the European Parliament, serving as an MEP for the Pirate Party since the 2019 election. Mr. Kolaja, who is 39, is a computer expert working with free software and the copyright and is a member of the Greens group. As an MEP, he wants to focus on the digital agenda, IT and consumer rights.
