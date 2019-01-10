Two convicted of hate speech after wishing death on baby in online comments

10-01-2019
Czech courts have punished two people for wishing death on a child on social media, Respekt reported on Thursday. The two were found guilty of hate speech after calling for the death of a new-born baby with a Czech mother and Kurdish father in Facebook comments beneath a photo of the child.

Pavel Hrabák was sentenced to 100 hours of community service by a court in Prague and Lada Vyskočilová received a suspended sentence from a court in Vyškov, Moravia.

Others are being investigated over similar comments directed at the baby, Respekt reported.

 
