Two charged over collapse of Prague footbridge

The state attorney’s office has charged two people in connection with the collapse of a foot bridge in Prague. The architect of the bridge in the city’s Troja area and a former head of the bridges section at the state agency that manages communications are facing charges of reckless negligence, the Czech News Agency reported.

Four people were injured, two of them seriously, when the bridge collapsed into the Vltava River in late 2017.

Prosecutors say steel ropes on the structure were damaged by corrosion and that it crumpled following an inadequate safety review and poorly executed repairs.