Two accused of attack on MP could face three years in jail

Two men accused of a physical attack on MP Dominik Feri could face up to three years in prison. Police suspect the pair, who are father and son, of attempted bodily harm and disorderly conduct. The incident took place at a wine-tasting event in Moravia last month.
News website iRozhlas.cz reported on Tuesday that the state attorney’s office had ordered the police to carry out a fast-track investigation of the incident.
A friend of Mr. Feri’s has accused one of the alleged attackers of using a racial epithet. However, prosecutors do not perceive a racial element to the case.
