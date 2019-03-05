Twenty-three injured in train collision in Brno

Twenty-three people were injured in a train collision at Brno’s main railway station on Tuesday morning.

Paramedics say that eleven of them were transported to hospital, the others suffered lighter injuries.

Emergency workers evacuated 250 people from the trains, which met in a head-on collision.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Czech Railways has had a heightened number of accidents in recent days.

Five people were injured in a train collision in the Chrudim region on Monday, and on February 19th a runaway train travelled six kilometers without a driver eventually coming to a stop on an uphill slope.