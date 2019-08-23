Twenty-four charged in massive tax evasion scam

Twenty-four people are now reported to have been charged in a massive tax evasion scam involving 270 million crowns, according to a spokesperson for the National Centre for Combating Organised Crime.
The charges against seven foreign nationals and 17 Czechs who operated fictitious companies came following a largescale operation in close to 60 sites across the Czech Republic. All except two of the suspects are currently being held in custody.
The several–month-long operation involved over 400 police and customs officers both at home and abroad. In simultaneous raids on homes and offices the police secured assets worth 68 million crowns and a number of illegally held weapons.
