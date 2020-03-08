Twenty-eight cases of coronavirus now confirmed in Czech Republic

The number of people in the Czech Republic known to be infected with the new coronavirus now stands at 28. Nearly 800 people have now been examined for the infection with 200 tests carried out on Saturday alone. The first three detected cases of Covid-19 in the country were announced last Sunday.

Some 24 of the 28 cases to date have been linked to Italy, which has seen over 230 deaths caused by the coronavirus. The other four cases have been traced to the US city of Boston.

None of the patients with Covid-19 in the Czech Republic are in a serious condition. They are being treated at Prague’s Na Bulovce hospital and a hospital in Ústí nad Labem while the number in home quarantine is rising.