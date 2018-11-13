Twelve people honoured for civic courage in opposing totalitarian regimes

The Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes on Monday handed out awards for civic courage to 12 Czechs and foreign nationals.

Among the personalities honoured are Charter 77 signatory Daňa Horáková who ran a samizdat undercover organization together with Vaclav Havel, Russian journalist and dissident Alexandr Podrabinek who in the 1970s reported about the abuse of psychiatric institutions in Russia and Bulgarians Alexandr Dimitrov, Eduard Genov and Valentin Radev who as students had the courage to protest against the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968.

Among the Nazi resistence fighters honoured was 98-year-old war hero Bernard Papanek who fought at Dunkirk and Tobruk and Helena Steblová who helped resistence fighters during the war and whose whole family was sent to a labour camp as a result.