TV Prima to launch Czech news station with CNN

The Czech commercial channel TV Prima plans to launch a 24-hour free-to-air news station in conjunction with CNN International Commercial, an arm of the U.S. cable news giant.

The new station, called CNN Prima News, should begin broadcasting within 12 months. One CNN journalist will be on the channel's editorial board.

Apart from licensing CNN content and using its brand, the partnership licence includes extensive consultancy services relating to the launch, ahead of which the entire Prima operation will begin working out of a new building.

J&T Banka analyst Pavel Ryska told the business daily Hospodářské noviny that the project is a continuation of the long-term fragmentation of the local TV market and trend towards narrow casting – that is, targeting well-defined, smaller groups of viewers.