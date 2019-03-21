Turkey foreign ministry denounces claims of President Miloš Zeman

21-03-2019
Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly denounced Czech President Miloš Zeman’s claims that Turkey was a de facto ally of the Islamic State. The ministry’s spokesman said the statements are false and insulting, both to the country and its president.

The Czech head of state said on Tuesday that despite seeking EU membership and being a NATO member, Turkey had served as a mediator in logistics operations for the Islamic State when it occupied parts of Syria and Iraq.

President Zeman also accused his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of pursuing a policy of Islamizing his country.

