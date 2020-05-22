Turkey criticizes Czech Senate for condemning Armenian genocide

Turkey has criticised the Czech Senate for passing a motion condemning the Armenian genocide which took place in the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs it was a malicious act, given the fact that the motion was approved by a small number of Senators at a time when the whole world is fighting the coronavirus .

The Senate on Wednesday approved the same resolution as the Chamber of Deputies did three years ago, condemning the genocide of Armenians which it likened to Nazi crimes against the Jewish, Slav and Roma populations.