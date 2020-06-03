Tuesday saw biggest rise in coronavirus cases in nine days

A total of 62 new infections with the COVID-19 coronavirus were registered in the Czech Republic on Tuesday, the sharpest increase in nine days, the Czech News Agency reports. The ratio between the number of tests carried out and infections discovered rose by 1 percent. The virus claimed one casualty on Tuesday.

Prague has the highest number of infected in terms of regional comparison. Altogether, 2,158 individuals have tested positive in the capital resulting in an average of 166 cases per 100,000 people. In the second placed Karlovy Vary Region, that ratio is 155.

Meanwhile, South Bohemia has been faring the best during the pandemic, registering a ratio of just 29 cases per 100,000 residents.