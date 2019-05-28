Tuesday marks Tax Freedom Day in Czech Republic

Ruth Fraňková
28-05-2019
Tuesday marks Tax Freedom Day in the Czech Republic, according to the calculations of the think tank Liberal Institute. It refers to the day when people have made enough money to pay their tax obligations and begin earning for themselves.

This year Tax Freedom Day came six days later than in 2018. However, according to the Liberal Institute, it is still the third best result since 2000.

 
 
