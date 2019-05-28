Tuesday marks Tax Freedom Day in Czech Republic

Tuesday marks Tax Freedom Day in the Czech Republic, according to the calculations of the think tank Liberal Institute. It refers to the day when people have made enough money to pay their tax obligations and begin earning for themselves.
This year Tax Freedom Day came six days later than in 2018. However, according to the Liberal Institute, it is still the third best result since 2000.
Czechs set to go beyond EU proposals on ‘dual quality’ foods, products with outright ban
Anti-Babiš protests reach fresh heights – but what real impact can they have?
Major new residential and office district to go up in Prague’s Hagibor district
Rainbow Map of Europe shows relative position of sexual minorities worsening in Czechia
Some like it hot – Czechs lose thousands of crowns every year by overheating their apartments