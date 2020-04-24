Trust in the economy slides in April

Trust in the economy has taken the steepest slide on record as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and related measures, the Czech Statistics Office reported on Friday.

In the month of April the average trust rating dropped by 19.6 points to 74.8.

The last time that the trust rating dropped below 80.0 points was at the height of the financial crisis in March of 2009.

There has been a steep drop in the confidence rating both on the part of businesses (by 19.3 points to 73.8) and consumers (by 20.4 points to 80.1).