Trust in Czech economy sees slight increase in December

Trust in the Czech economy experienced a slight increase in December after a three-month downward trend. According to figures released by the Czech Statistics Office overall trust in the economy grew from 93.3 points in November to 93.8 points in December.

The increase was driven mainly by higher trust among consumers, which reached 104.8 points, but trust among entrepreneurs also saw an increase of 0.1 reaching 91.6 points. November’s figure was the lowest rating since 2014.