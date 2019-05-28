Tripartite fails to agree on proposed wage hikes in 2020

A meeting of the tripartite –government officials, employers and trade unions –on Monday failed to reach agreement on wage hikes in the public sector in 2020.

The Finance Ministry is proposing a 2 percent wage hike for public sector workers next year, with teachers alone getting a 10 percent increase.

The proposal won support from employer representatives, but was vehemently opposed by trade unions who are demanding an 8 percent increase for civil servants, a 15 percent hike for teachers and a 10 percent increase for non-teaching school staff.