Tripartite fails to agree on 2020 minimum wage level

Representatives of the government, businesses and employee unions failed to agree on what the minimum wage should be in 2020, Minister of Labour Jana Maláčová (Social Democrats) announced on Twitter.

Maláčová said she has therefore asked Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) to convene representatives of the coalition government to agree on the level as soon as possible.

Unionists have demanded the minimum wage increase by 1,650 crowns next year for full-time workers to 15,000 crowns a month. Employers have agreed to an increase of 700 crowns at most.