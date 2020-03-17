Tripartite agrees on coronavirus crisis compensation

Government officials, employers and trade unions on Tuesday agreed to extend the period over which parents can take leave of absence from work to care for their children for the duration of the coronavirus epidemic which has closed schools around the country.

Under Czech law parents are allowed nine days leave to care for sick children under the age of 10 and receive 60 percent of their salary, for single parents it is 16 days. The period of leave is to be extended for the duration of the crisis.

The tripartite also agreed on compensation for employees who were forced to close their shops, restaurants or other facilities and services under the government measures to fight the spread of the coronavirus.