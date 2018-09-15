Tripartite agrees on budget priorities for 2019

Daniela Lazarová
15-09-2018
Government officials, employers and trade union leaders on Friday approved the priorities outlined in the government’s draft budget for 2019.

The Finance Ministry has proposed a state budget with a 40 billion crown deficit, that envisages a hike in public sector wages, higher pensions and more money for investments.

The government aims to scrap 1300 jobs in public administration, which should save around 3.4 billion crowns.

 
 
 
 
 
