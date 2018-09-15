Tripartite agrees on budget priorities for 2019

Government officials, employers and trade union leaders on Friday approved the priorities outlined in the government’s draft budget for 2019.
The Finance Ministry has proposed a state budget with a 40 billion crown deficit, that envisages a hike in public sector wages, higher pensions and more money for investments.
The government aims to scrap 1300 jobs in public administration, which should save around 3.4 billion crowns.
Barbara Winton: None of us understood the implications of what my father had done until we began to meet the children
With poll placing them second on 15%, what are Pirates doing right?
Koláče: delicious, ornamental pies that warm the heart and stomach
Prague 1 fights back against Airbnb-type services
Major exhibition on totalitarianism to open under Prague metronome in October