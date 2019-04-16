Třinec overcome Plzeň to reach Extraliga playoffs final

Ian Willoughby
16-04-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Třinec have reached the final series in the playoffs of the ice hockey Extraliga after beating Plzeň 5:1 on Monday evening to win their semi-final series 4:3 on games. Two of Třinec’s goals came from forward Vladimír Dravecký, who was actually deployed in defence.

Třinec will now face Liberec, who overcame Kometa Brno – winners of the last two Extraliga titles – in the other semi-final.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 