Třinec overcome Plzeň to reach Extraliga playoffs final

Třinec have reached the final series in the playoffs of the ice hockey Extraliga after beating Plzeň 5:1 on Monday evening to win their semi-final series 4:3 on games. Two of Třinec’s goals came from forward Vladimír Dravecký, who was actually deployed in defence.
Třinec will now face Liberec, who overcame Kometa Brno – winners of the last two Extraliga titles – in the other semi-final.
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ flies over Vltava River
Pressure mounts for Czech trade minister to resign over China-Taiwan diplomatic incident
The Czech “koruna” celebrates 100th birthday
Czech archaeologists reveal identity of ancient Egyptian Queen
Press: Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways set to launch direct flights to Prague