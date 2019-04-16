Třinec overcome Plzeň to reach Extraliga playoffs final

Třinec have reached the final series in the playoffs of the ice hockey Extraliga after beating Plzeň 5:1 on Monday evening to win their semi-final series 4:3 on games. Two of Třinec’s goals came from forward Vladimír Dravecký, who was actually deployed in defence.

Třinec will now face Liberec, who overcame Kometa Brno – winners of the last two Extraliga titles – in the other semi-final.