Třinec crowned Czech ice hockey champions

Ian Willoughby
29-04-2019
Třinec have won the Czech ice hockey Extraliga after beating Liberec 4:2 on Sunday evening to achieve the same result on games in the best-of-seven final series of the competition’s playoffs.

It is the second time Třinec have lifted the title in their history and comes eight years after their first triumph. Liberec were losing finalists for the second year in a row.

