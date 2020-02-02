Trigema: Prague rents down 1.5 pct last year, up 2.6 pct in Czech regions

Average Prague rental prices fell by 1.5 percent last year to 335 crowns per square metre but rose on average by 2.6 percent outside the Czech capital, according to the developer Trigema.

Of the 10 central Prague districts, rental prices dropped in four: Prague 3 (-9.1 percent), Prague 1 (-7.2 percent) and Prague 2 (-2.3 percent). The highest increases were recorded in Prague 9 (3.7 percent) and Prague 6 (2.9 percent).

However, Prague rental prices are expected to rise again in 2020, as well as in the second-biggest city, Brno, said company CEO Marcel Soural.