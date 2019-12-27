Tributes pour in on death of actress Táňa Fischerová

Tributes have been pouring in from members of the cultural sphere on the death of actress and former politician Táňa Fischerová. Ms. Fischerová died on December 25th, at the age of 72.

In addition to being a talented film and theatre actress, Ms. Fischerová engaged in politics after the fall of communism, serving as a parliament deputy from 2002 and 2006 and running in the 2013 presidential elections. She also actively engaged in charity.

Ombudswoman Anna Šabatová said Fischerová had been an exceptional woman; brave, wise and caring.