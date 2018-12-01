Tributes and condolences on death of George Bush

Tributes and condolences on the death of George Bush, the 41st president of the United States, are pouring in from Czech politicians. The former US leader is being remembered as a great statesman and a man who helped usher in a new era in trans-Atlantic relations after the fall of communism.

Deputy Prime Minister Jan Hamáček highlighted George Bush’s personal courage, his service to his country and his contribution to the end of the Cold War.

Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček recalled George Bush’s visit to Czechoslovakia in 1990, when he brought Czechs and Slovaks the Bell of Liberty ringing it three times to a crown of thousands “for your courage, for your freedom and for your children.”