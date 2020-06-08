Tribute to Milada Horáková on 70th anniversary of her death

A new book on the tragic fate of Milada Horáková, the politician who was sentenced and executed in the hard-line 1950s, is due to come out on the 70th anniversary of her death on June 27.

The title of the publication "I'm going with my head held high" is a quote from the last letter that the Czech lawyer and politician addressed to her family.

The book is based on a series of personal interviews with Horáková’s daughter Jana Kánská in which she confides the painful details of that terrible time, when she was just 15 years old, including the last meeting with her mother a few hours before her execution.