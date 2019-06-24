Trials of 200km an hour trains set for August

Trains travelling at 200 kilometres an hour are set to go into trial operation in the Czech Republic in August, Czech Television reported on Monday. The Railway Infrastructure Administration plans to test them out around a tunnel on a five-kilometre stretch of the line between Plzeň and Prague. Other, longer sections of the route are also being considered for trials.

The last time train speeds increased in this country was 25 years ago, when velocities went up to 160 kilometres an hour.