Trials of 200km an hour trains set for August

Trains travelling at 200 kilometres an hour are set to go into trial operation in the Czech Republic in August, Czech Television reported on Monday. The Railway Infrastructure Administration plans to test them out around a tunnel on a five-kilometre stretch of the line between Plzeň and Prague. Other, longer sections of the route are also being considered for trials.
The last time train speeds increased in this country was 25 years ago, when velocities went up to 160 kilometres an hour.
The anti-Babiš demonstration at Prague’s Letná: Questions and answers
Preservationists slam Jiřičná design for new Prague high rise development
PwC report: Prague increasingly attractive for real estate investors
Czech brewery rolls out first wastewater beer
Study provides Prague City Hall with vision for new neighbourhood