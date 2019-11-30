Tree-lighting ceremonies taking place around Czechia this weekend

The traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremonies marking the start of Advent will be taking place on town squares around the country this weekend. The event is now frequently accompanied by video-mapping and live music.

Prague’s largest Christmas market will open on Old Town Square on Saturday and will be accompanied by daily cultural events and concerts up until January 6th.

The tree-lighting ceremony on Old Town Square will first take place on Sunday at 4.30 pm and be repeated at every next hour up until 9.30 pm in order to accommodate visitors