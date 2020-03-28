Travelling Czech circus stuck in Latvia ‘overwhelmed’ by helps from strangers

A travelling Czech circus stuck in Latvia due to the coronavirus lockdown has been “overwhelmed by the support of strangers helping”, who have helped to feed the troupe and their animals, AFP reports.

The family-run Circus Alex has toured Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland each spring and summer for years. It has been unable to perform or return home since borders were closed in mid-March.

Circus owners turned to social media to ask for help to feed their three horses, horned goat, llama and themselves. An equestrian club located on the outskirts of Riga is sheltering the circus.