Travel Agencies: Government should help us negotiate agreements with low-risk countries

Following the reopening of the country’s borders, the government should now help Czech travel agencies negotiate bi-lateral agreements with so-called low risk coronavirus states. In the first phase these should include Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary, the head of the Association of Travel Agencies Jan Papež told Czech Television on Friday. Such agreements, he hopes, should enable Czechs to travel to these countries without restrictions, aside from a COVID-19 test, by the beginning of July. Mr Papež believes deals could also soon be negotiated with Bulgaria, Greece and the Balearic Islands.

Some travel agencies are considering providing COVID-19 tests as part of their travel offers. This would be up to each individual agency, said Mr Papež.