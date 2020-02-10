Travel agencies cancelling trips to China

Many Czech travel agencies are cancelling planned trips to China in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, the ctk news agency reported.

The Czech Foreign Ministry has warned Czechs against travelling to China and agencies said that, even prior to this warning, interest in trips to China had dropped by 50 percent.

Clients can either get their money refunded or chose a different destination. Travel agencies say interest in holidaying in other Asian states remains high and the financial losses from the cancellations should not be high.